UPDATE: SEPT. 22 AT 10:48 P.M.
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fully involved house fire at 2705 8th Avenue South Wednesday.
In route, crews were informed that multiple structures were on fire, and that an explosion had occurred.
While on scene, firefighters were able to control the fire that had spread to the trailer and nearby trees, then worked to control the blaze inside the house and keep it from spreading to nearby homes.
GFFR reports no one was inside the home at the time of the incident and no pets were harmed. However, the house is now considered a total loss.
As for the reported explosion, firefighters found a BBQ grill and ruptured propane tank in the backyard. Pieces of the grill were also found in the street by Lincoln Elementary School.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
UPDATE: SEPT. 22 AT 5:40 P.M.
Our on scene reporter says crews were successful in knocking down the fire.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Fire marshals are on scene of a house fire near Lincoln Elementary School.
After reports came in from several bystanders, crews responded and are working to knock the fire down from the inside.
Primary and secondary searches have been conducted and no one has been found inside the house.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
This is a developing story. We have a reporter on scene working to bring you more information.