UPDATE AT 12:58 PM:
Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) has shared more information on a fire in town Thursday.
Crews were dispatched at 8:12 am to a structure fire at 426 9th Ave. SW.
An engine arrived on scene at 8:15 am and found a residential home fully involved in fire.
By 8:45 am the fire was under control and it was fully extinguished by 9:00 am. Crews remained on scene performing salvage and overhaul until 11:30 am.
A mother and her two young children were able to make it out of the house without injuries. The family’s pet cat is currently unaccounted for.
GFFR says the house is a total loss and uninhabitable.
The cause of the fire has been determined to be a child playing with a lighter.
The family has been referred to the American Red Cross for assistance.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 420 block of 9th Avenue South West in Great Falls Thursday morning.
Great Falls Fire Rescue posted to Facebook asking people to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work.
