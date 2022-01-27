UPDATE JAN. 27 AT1:57 PM:
Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) gave more information regarding a fire on 2nd Ave. N between 14th and 15th St.
Crews responded to the fire around 8:00 am Thursday.
According to GFFR, the fire started in the bathroom and spread to another room in the house.
The fire was quickly located and extinguished, however, more than half the house was damaged by smoke.
One person was injured and taken to the hospital.
At this time an investigation is being conducted by the GFFR Fire Prevention Bureau and the cause of the fire is currently undetermined.
Residents are being reminded by GFFR that household fires can occur quickly, and spread rapidly.
“Make sure to have the proper safety equipment such as smoke alarms and fire extinguishers,” GFFR said. “Be prepared by testing your smoke alarms regularly, creating a fire escape plan and be on the lookout for hazards that can be caused by cooking, heating, electricity, smoking and candles.”
Previous coverage:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - One person is injured due to a structure fire in Great Falls Thursday.
Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a Facebook the person was brought to the hospital.
The fire is blocking traffic on Fourteenth and Fifteenth streets at Second Avenue North. There is backed up traffic on First Avenue North.
Crews ask the public to keep out of the area at this time.
We will update with more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.