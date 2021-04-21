LEWISTOWN, Mont. - A house fire north of Lewistown on Highway 87 Tuesday is still under investigation.
According to the Fergus County Sheriff’s Office, a person reported to 9-1-1 that the second story of a house had smoke and fire coming from the windows.
When units arrived they saw the second story fully engulfed in flames and black smoke.
Nobody was inside the house and nobody was hurt during the fire, however, the sheriff’s office says the house sustained severe damage.
After the fire was put out the landowner was able to go inside and get some things from the house.
The Fergus County Sheriff’s Office along with Hilger Fire, Denton Fire, Lewistown Rural Fire and Central Montana Medical Center responded to the incident.
The scene was turned over to Hilger Fire and the Montana State Fire Marshal, and at this time the Montana State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
