UPDATE: SEPT. 22 AT 5:40 P.M.
Our on scene reporter says crews were successful in knocking down the fire.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Fire marshals are on scene of a house fire near Lincoln Elementary School.
After reports came in from several bystanders, crews responded and are working to knock the fire down from the inside.
Primary and secondary searches have been conducted and no one has been found inside the house.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
This is a developing story. We have a reporter on scene working to bring you more information.