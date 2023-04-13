GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event is coming up on Saturday, April 15 in Great Falls.
The City of Great Falls Public Works Environmental Division is partnering with Veolia North America to host the event.
According to the City, residents can bring in everything from antifreeze, gasoline, lighter fluid, paint thinner, road flares, shellac, fertilizer, pesticides, furniture polish, insect spray, cleaners, disinfectants, hair remover, nail polish and more.
You can bring things to the event from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Great Falls Police Department at 112 1st St S.
The goal of the event is to make sure household hazardous waste is disposed of in a safe and compliant way.
The City of Great Falls provided this information on Veolia North America:
Veolia North America can recycle or reuse 60% to 70% of the materials brought in. For materials that can’t be recycled or reused in the conventional sense, they work to find alternative options. For example, they are able to bulk up the paint they collect, fill a tanker truck with the liquid and beneficially reuse it as a replacement fuel in place of coal at a cement kiln.
