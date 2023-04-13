Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Cascade County below 5000ft and Fergus County below 4500ft. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Ponding of water and slushy snow accumulation will increase the occurrence of hydroplaning on area roadways and any wet surfaces will refreeze this evening and tonight. Travel could be difficult with visibility one half mile or less at times. Isolated power outages are also possible due to the heavy wet snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&