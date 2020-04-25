GREAT FALLS - With just months to go, FFA students in Cascade County are getting into high gear for the annual county 4-H Livestock Show this summer. With more free time on her hands, one sophomore from CMR High School is making the most of the situation to raise cattle for 2020’s event.
Whenever she’s not busy with online school work, Ruby Jennings spends hours of her day looking after Orvis and Leonard, two steers that started out - as she puts it - sassy little cotton balls, when Ruby first got them from Nebraska back in November.
“I’ve had a lot of time to tame them down and get them friendly,” said Ruby, since they weren’t exactly the most sociable at first.
From specific brands of shampoo that encourage smooth fur and skin, to the hay and grains they eat, Ruby said she has a careful balancing act to juggle if she wants Orvis and Leonard in tip top shape by showtime.
“You want to get the best product for your customer,” said the sophomore, who’s been a part of Great Falls’ FFA program for seven years. “You’re trying to not get them overly fat before (the) fair, but you also want them to be completely filled out so they can look right for market.”
As someone who’s competed in the past, Ruby said a good weight standard for steers is normally around 1500 lbs. Any more than that could make the meat too fatty for consumers, she said.
Above all else, Ruby focuses on her steers’ showmanship, training them to move with control and grace using a guiding stick to lead the way.
While the shift to online schooling hasn’t been easy, the CMR High sophomore said it’s made show preparations much less hectic this time around compared to previous years, allowing her to focus on her animals.
“Having the time to work with them is really nice because you get to be consistent and have them be the best they can,” said Ruby.
While she has her eyes set on becoming the grand champion, win or lose, the livestock show gives Ruby a chance to reflect on her cattle’s growth over the months.
“Come fair time you really get to be proud and show what you’ve done with them,” she said,” and you can really tell how they’ve matured in their bones.”
Ruby will take on the stage with both Orvis and Leonard at the livestock show in mid-July.