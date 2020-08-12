GREAT FALLS - Blue light from electronic devices is healthy in moderate amounts, but too much can increase some health risks. As remote learning students get their computers ready for fall, blue light glasses may help ease the strain on their eyes.
Those glasses help filter out some of that blue light. If you point a blue light pen at one pair for example, the brightness cutting through becomes much less intense compared to a regular unfiltered pair. However, it’s definitely not a one type fits all scenario.
Aside from size and possibly prescription, they all come in different color tints, filtering varying amounts of brightness.
“Either you can get a full set of protection or you can get some level of filtration,” said Optical Manager Justice Beckner with Complete Eye Care.
Light sources may come from the sun as well as personal gadgets like laptops and smartphones.
“It’s a type of light that’s been around,” said Beckner.
While blue light can keep us alert and active during the day, Beckner explains that constant exposure can affect kids’ sleep cycles, keeping them awake during late hours of the night.
“If you’re losing sleep or or just feeling an excessive amount of strain or discomfort on your eyes, you’re not going to be as focused on your schoolwork or any other type of work in your daily life. You’re going to find yourself feeling distracted and just feeling fatigued,” said Beckner.
Beckner says other issues may include an increased risk of losing vision with older age as a result of macular degeneration, and potential overstimulation for someone on the autism spectrum.
While they can help, blue light glasses aren’t necessarily needed for school. To relax the eyes, Benkner suggests kids having 20 second breaks from the screen every 20 minutes. He still recommends them though.
“It’s not a bad idea to have blue eye glasses just to give them an extra level of comfort when on their devices,” he said.
If you’d like to learn more about blue eyed glasses and how they work, you’re encouraged to call your local eye doctor.