GREAT FALLS- Last week Cascade County Commissioner Jane Weber announced her retirement.
While it's unclear who will fill her seat and when, we do know the next steps to be taken to fill the hole for District 3.
According to Chairman Jim Larson, there is a statute on the way her role must be filled.
First, she has to notify the Democratic Central Committee of Cascade County that she is retiring.
Then, the committee will put out word there is an opening and ask for candidates interested in District 3.
Next, they will bring 3 candidates to the commissioners and they will go over the candidates and either approve someone or ask for 3 more candidates until one is chosen.
That person will be appointed until the 2022 election where they'll have to run to keep their position.