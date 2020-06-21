Weather Alert

...CORRECTED WEIGHT... THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR TONI LEE LEPRE. TONI IS A 49 YR OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET 7 INCHES TALL, 150 POUNDS. TONI WAS LAST SEEN AT ANTELOPE BAR AT 9PM FRIDAY NIGHT JUNE 19,2020 IN ANTELOPE, MONTANA, SHE HAS MULTIPLE MEDICAL ISSUES. SHE MAY POSSIBLY BE WITH KENNETH ALRED IN TONI'S CAR AND HEADING TOWARD NEW MEXICO. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT TONI LEPRE, PLEASE CALL SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE AT 406-765-1200 OR 9 1 1