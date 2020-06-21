GREAT FALLS - Hand sanitizers and disinfectants are common sights in local stores nowadays, but one business in the Electric City’s adding an additional measure with Ultraviolet light, otherwise known as UVC.
Since Chase Your Dreams VR partially reopened in early June, Owner Chase Morgan says he shines the light on used virtual reality gear, surfaces and general equipment for a few minutes at a time.
While more research is needed, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine states that UVC rays can probably kill COVID-19, since it destroys related coronavirus like Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS.
Chase said the tool serves as backup, to catch and kill any bacteria or potential viruses left over after wiping them down as he usually does since he first started this business.
“We’ve always used these cloth wipes, we’ve always used these masks. We’ve always wanted everything to be super clean,” said Chase. “So the only real new incorporation was the UVC lighting, and that is just quick hold it in a headset, kills all bacteria, makes sure everything is gone and brand new basically for the next person to use it.”
While Chase and his family waits for Phase Three to fully reopen their doors, he says they’re taking small group appointments for the time being. While the pandemic has been challenging for the business, Chase said he appreciates all the community support they’ve gotten throughout the pandemic, both online and in-person.