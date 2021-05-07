CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - Five school districts looking to replace old buses are getting a helping hand thanks to state grants aimed on keeping air clean for your kids.

A total of 13 clean school bus replacement grants are going to school districts in Billings, Hamilton, Kalispell, Vaughn and Grass Range for 2021. After getting theirs last year, Montana Right Now headed down to Belt to see how the money supports more eco friendly vehicles.

On the surface, Belt Public School’s newer bus looks like any other. However, a couple of key differences inside lowers the amount of gas exhaust pollution it creates, especially compared to older models dating as far back as 1996.

It features parts for a Webasto heater on its left side, allowing drivers to warm up their bus without turning on the engine.

“Say you went to a basketball game or something and you wanted to keep the bus warm for the students. Instead of having it idle the whole time, you can use the heaters to help keep it warm,” David Tillman, a bus driver and BPS’s bus maintenance supervisor, said.

Time spent idling often leads to more diesel exhaust, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), which can worsen breathing conditions.

“When a diesel-powered bus is idling, you’re much more at risk when you’re inhaling those diesel fumes to have asthma related issues, especially for the young and the elderly,” Energy Resource Professional Neal Ullman with DEQ’s Energy Office said.

Getting their latest bus in exchange for an old one from the early 2000s cuts that time significantly for BPS during colder winter months, resulting in less air pollution.

“That’s great in terms of efficiency, reducing those emissions and saving costs on diesel to drive the bus around,” Ullman said.

“Whether you’re recycling or you’re driving less, you’re creating less pollutants,” Tillman said. “We’re just doing our part towards the environment.”

While the grant helps each district with their own needs, Ullman tells MRN you need to meet certain requirements in order to qualify, like breaking apart older models that’s around 10 to 20-years-old.

“So cutting the chassis in half, drilling a hole in the engine block. Making sure the vehicle is unusable,” Ullman said.

DEQ hopes on creating more funding opportunities for this program around October 2021. If your district is interested in asking questions or getting involved, you can contact Ullman at neal.ullman@mt.gov.

You can find the list of grants awarded in 2019 on DEQ’s official website.