GREAT FALLS - Volunteers play a key part in keeping state parks gorgeous across Montana. As one site prepares for summer visitors, they got a helping hand in maintaining their natural beauty and clearing out noxious weeds.

With a trowel and pair of gloves, Margaret ‘Marge’ Wilson spent an hour digging out invasive plants from a nearby dirt trail overlooking Giant Springs’ fishing pond. “I have for years picked weeds in parks in my hometown in Illinois,” said Wilson.

She doesn’t volunteer at the park often, but as someone who adores its rich environment, her efforts help improve Giant Springs’ scenery while protecting more native species in the area.

However, Wilson tells Montana Right Now you have to dig deep when pulling out noxious weeds if you want to effectively get rid of them. Leaving any piece of root in the ground can lead to it growing again very easily.

“So if all you get is part of a root, you can get a new plant the next year,” she said.

Plus, their seeds can also travel on the bottom of your shoes, as well as through blowing wind. “On a windy day like this, those seeds are going to blow all over the place,” said Wilson.

While getting them out takes a lot of physical energy, she says volunteering in groups makes it easier to manage. “Volunteers are the backbone of a lot of parks,” she said. “If everybody pulled up weeds for five minutes you could get rid of a lot of weeds. ”

Anyone interested in helping out can identify which weeds to tug at thanks to signs around the park.

If weed pulling isn't quite your thing though, park rangers say they’re inviting you to come help out on June 12th with work on drainage issues, grass trimming and managing parts of the trail where slumps took place.

Those aside, you can call Park Manager Alex Sholes at (406) 727 1212 for future volunteering opportunities.