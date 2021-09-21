GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The U.S. has extended it's non-essential ground travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico.
However, these restrictions don't apply to some.
So, for Montana farmers and ranchers, their day to day operations haven't changed much as cross borer trade is still allowed between countries.
"It doesn't really effect farmers because we're essential," said Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer.
Right now, farmers are working in the field to finish up harvest and get their crops planted.
Montana shares a 545 mile border with Canada and has many communities that rely on Canadian trade and commerce.
"Our products moving across the border north into Canada, our food products, our agricultural products coming out of Canada into the United States is still moving through freely," said Schweitzer.
Schweitzer tells Montana Right Now that this extension mainly effects the tourists and he is looking forward to when he is able to travel to Canada when the border opens for non-essential travel.
"I like being able to go across the border, checking out the Canadian scenery and visiting with my farmer neighbors to the north but it looks like we're going to have to wait a little while," said Schweitzer.
Now there have been cases where the restrictions have effected some Montana communities.
According to a press release from Senator Jon Tester, "Each day that passes without resolution is a hit to family farmers and ranchers, small businesses, and the rural communities along the border."
While Senator Steve Daines said in a press release, "Biden’s continued refusal to open the northern border is inexplicable and is devastating Montana border communities and our economy."
We reached out to Senator Tester's office to find out the exact impacts they're referring to but have yet to hear back.
According to the White House, they plan on easing travel restrictions on all fully vaccinated visitors starting in November.