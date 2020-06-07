GREAT FALLS - Public venues, like bowling and roller skating, often have customers use the same equipment and gear throughout the day. With that in mind, how do they run safely during Montana’s second phase of reopenings?
Some places, like Little’s Lanes, ask customers to sanitize their hands at sanitation stations by the door, before touching anything else. Business has been steady for the bowling alley, since it re-launched on June 1, allowing people to knock down pins while staying apart from other groups of players.
“It’s definitely nice to have everything somewhat going back to normal,” said Parker Garness, who tends to bowlers at Little’s Lane.
Under Phase 2, Garness said bowling sites can operate at 75% capacity, similar to restaurants and bars. To lower the risk of COVID-19, Garmess and other staff focus on wiping down virtually anything and everything people can touch while indoors once they’re done playing.
“One of the big things we’ve been doing is asking people to leave their balls on the lanes when they’re done, so we can wipe them down and sanitize them,” said Garness. “We’ll wipe down the tables and chairs and everything when people leave.”
The Wheels of Thunder has a similar approach, with social distancing signs, stations encouraging skaters to clean personal items and workers washing down rollerblading gear after each use.
“We wipe it with sanitizing fluid so that everything’s clean,” said Owner Janine Hieb. “Anything that looks dirty or has fingerprints on, we’re on it.”
Hieb said she also invested in plexiglass to protect staff who work behind counters. Since it’s hard to tell how the Coronavirus situation will evolve, she explained that all measures in place are built for the long-term.
But no matter what precautions businesses take, it’s ultimately up to community members to protect their neighbors. Outside of wearing masks and washing your hands, the best thing you can do is consider other people’s space and safety wherever you go.