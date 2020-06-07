Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT MONDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 5500 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES, WITH AMOUNTS IN EXCESS OF 12 INCHES ABOVE 8000 FEET. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5500 FEET IN CASCADE, JUDITH BASIN AND MEAGHER COUNTIES, WHICH INCLUDES KINGS HILL PASS. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND PERIODS OF REDUCED VISIBILITY. THE WEIGHT OF THE SNOW ON BRANCHES WITH FOLIAGE COULD CAUSE THEM TO BREAK. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS THE SINGLE DIGITS TO TEENS ABOVE ZERO. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WET AND RAW BACKCOUNTRY CONDITIONS WILL EXIST FROM TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * NOTE...THIS ADVISORY DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITIES OF GREAT FALLS, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, OR STANFORD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN