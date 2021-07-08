CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - Being a new parent can feel scary, especially when mixed with uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as a head start program opens enrollment in Great Falls, the people behind it tell Montana Right Now that they want to give kids and adults the tools they need for dealing with life’s worries.
On its own, making ends meet while juggling parenthood can sometimes hit you hard emotionally, though your kid may also feel that weight if you’re not careful, according to Opportunities Inc.
Describing kids as little sponges, Head Start Director Bev Matsko says this happens because children have a knack for sensing other people’s emotions. “If there is stress and worry and anxiety, they definitely can feel that in their environment,” she said.
If left unchecked, taking in that negativity can lead to their own feelings of anxiety, as well as behavioral issues. “If it’s a two-year-old, maybe they’ve increased biting, maybe they’re hitting their friends… because they don’t necessarily have the words to talk about how they’re feeling,” said Matsko.
To tackle that, Matsko adds that this program helps children identify however they feel, with the goal of healthier self-expression in mind.
“If we can teach children now… about identifying their emotions and communicating those, we’re going to create much healthier little people and hopefully adults into the future so that they have the skills necessary when a pandemic hits,” she said.
Plus, the local head start also brings expecting parents together, letting them reconnect at their own pace every other week after a year of isolation. “That brings our prenatal moms and home-based families together to talk with other parents about what their children are doing, what they’re learning,” Matsko tells MRN.
On top of that, the program features mental health experts for kids and their families, keeping an eye on everyone’s needs while acting as a reassuring guide for first time parents. “Having an expert who you can ask those questions to is really helpful, and can help you understand that you’re on the right path,” said the director.
The program starts sometime in September, and you can ask for an application by calling (406) 453-5415. Listing down your income may make you qualified for registration free of charge, as long as your child is below the age of five.