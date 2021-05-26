GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Wet conditions can keep wildfire risks low in the moment, but one agency tells Montana Right Now they may also lead to burn hazards long term. With that said, there are measures you can take ahead of 2021’s fire season.

You may have taller grass at home as a result of recent rain, but that growth can turn into fuel for travelling embers during dry summer seasons.

“Science generally states that embers can generally travel up to a mile ahead of [an ongoing] fire,” said Kristin Mortenson, a community preparedness & fire prevention specialist with Montana DNRC’s southwestern land office.

With this in mind, Mortenson says keeping your backyard tidy, like cleaning gutters and lawnmowing, lowers the chances of sparks catching near your house.

“Preparing your home to be resistant to ignition from those embers is something that every homeowner can do,” she said.

Outside of cleaning up, Mortenson also tells MRN that taking photos of your room and belongings can help with insurance claims if you suffered damages during a disaster.

“Many times it’s hard to remember all of those critical pieces, especially when you’re under the stress of having just lost your home,” she said. “Having that visual inventory allows you to then remember and make sure to itemize every item that was there.”

“Always check with your insurance agency because they might have some tools or resources to help you create that inventory as well,” said Preparedness Coordinator Betsy Ross with Montana Disaster & Emergency Services.

Digital copies of important documents can act as good backups in emergencies, but Ross tells MRN you should still keep physical versions handy in any place you’ll remember.

“[For example] having a safety deposit box in a bank, that’s kind of an old way of doing things, but you know it’s in a safe, secure location,” she said, which can help older adults who aren’t as familiar with technology.

Plus, it never hurts to pack up an emergency kit with extra supplies, like canned goods and pet food. “Most stores will be open, but you never know. So it’s good to always have some of those things on hand,” said Ross.

Finally, Mortenson says you should sign up for local alerts and check in with local agencies, since evacuation plans may be different in each county.