Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 6 inches. * WHERE...Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Judith Basin and Jefferson. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS... Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of snow are expected late Monday afternoon into the overnight hours. Slushy snow accumulation on area roadways can be expected. Wet and slushy roads may become icy Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures fall below freezing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&