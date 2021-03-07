GREAT FALLS - From exercise to social skills, soccer brings plenty of benefits for kids. Despite challenges from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one Great Falls coach continues sharing his love for the sport.
Grassroots Soccer focuses on teaching basic legwork, like dribbling. However, they tell Montana Right Now that the past year’s been tough as they work on keeping players safe from COVID-19 while building their skills individually.
Ian Deal, who runs the club, says he’s changed up practice with more space in mind, after temporarily stopping lessons last year when the virus first arrived.
“We’ve had to adapt some of the small sided games and drills to keep them apart as much as possible,” he said. This involves cleaning equipment, and hosting up to three sessions a day with smaller groups.
“It’s made life harder because you have to put on more sessions,” said Ian.
“Usually we’re out here with like 15 or 20 people playing, but obviously we couldn’t gather that many people in a group this year,” said Gavin Groshelle, who’s played with the group since it first began in 2014.
Even with precautions, Ian says socially distancing can get tricky in a full contact sport. “You’ve got to segregate the group while you’re doing exercises as much as you can,” he said.
However, the coach tells MRN that seeing his players grow and improve makes the effort all worthwhile. “Seeing the joy that they get from improving and seeing how they can put that into the games when they play for clubs for high school. That for us is the benefit,” said Ian.
After learning at Grassroots for more than a few years, Gavin says he’s grateful to Ian for helping kids like him become better soccer players. “I’d just like to thank Ian for everything he’s done, developing all these players in the Great Falls community. Really means a lot to everybody,” he said.
While sessions for 10-year-olds ended Sunday night, Ian says he has six more coming for other age groups, with one coming next week. You can ask about them by phone at (406) 781-0079, visit their official website or follow them on Facebook.
Whether you’re looking to join or practice soccer in your own backyard, Ian says it’s important to enjoy the sport first above everything else.