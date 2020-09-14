The Vice President’s visit has some asking: why now, why Montana, and what does this mean for Daines’ campaign?
Last week I sat down with Senator Steve Daines and asked him: is the VP’s visit a sign you’re getting nervous? Here’s what he had to say:
“You know he’s always said he was going to come out to Montana, in fact I had him here the summer of ’19, the Pence’s love Montana… it’s not lost on anybody this is a close race in Montana and the Vice President I proudly stand with him, I proudly stand with President Trump.”
I also had the chance to speak with our political analyst, Lee Banville. He agrees not only is this a close race, but the outcome could have major impacts on how the Senate will look.
“There have been recent polls that have the race very close, and so I think there’s a realization that Bullock can beat Daines, and therefore you’re going to see spending by outside Republican groups, and outside Democratic groups trying to sway this election because the Senate is going to be such a hard [fought]—both parties think they have a shot to either in the case of the Republicans maintain control or in the case of the Democrats take over the Senate. And so this is one of those races that could really swing that.”
Meanwhile, Governor Steve Bullock, the Democratic candidate for the Senate race, had this to say in response to Pence's visit:
"One of the things I want to do is get out and talk to folks. This isn't about rallies, this isn't about bringing people from out of state or around the country. This is about Montana and who's best to lead Montana. So, I look forward to in the coming weeks getting out some on the campaign and listening to people about how DC could work better for them... that's why I want to do this."
So will today’s event actually change the minds of voters? Banville says probably not. But what it could do is get people more excited to show up and vote, and raise a bit more money for the Daines campaign.