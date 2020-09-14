Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...LEWIS AND CLARK NATIONAL FOREST ROCKY MOUNTAIN DISTRICT-ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, CHOUTEAU AND FERGUS COUNTIES, LINCOLN RANGER DISTRICT OF THE HELENA NATIONAL FOREST, CENTRAL AND EASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK NATIONAL FOREST AREAS AND HELENA AND TOWNSEND RANGER DISTRICTS OF THE HELENA NATIONAL FOREST. * TIMING...MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 10 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...DRY FUELS, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY COULD CONTRIBUTE TO EASY FIRE STARTS, WITH ERRATIC AND DIFFICULT FIRE BEHAVIOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY HAS ISSUED AN AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR BEAVERHEAD, BROADWATER, CASCADE, DEER LODGE, FERGUS, FLATHEAD, GALLATIN, GRANITE, JEFFERSON, JUDITH BASIN, LAKE, LEWIS AND CLARK, LINCOLN, MADISON, MEAGHER, MINERAL, MISSOULA, PARK, POWELL, RAVALLI, SANDERS, SILVER BOW, AND TETON COUNTIES IN EFFECT UNTIL 9/15/2020 9:00:00 AM DUE TO HEAVY WILDFIRE SMOKE AND ELEVATED PARTICULATE CONCENTRATIONS. AN AIR QUALITY ALERT MEANS THAT PARTICULATES HAVE BEEN TRENDING UPWARDS AND THAT AN EXCEEDENCE OF THE 24 HOUR NATIONAL AMBIENT AIR QUALITY STANDARD (NAAQS) HAS OCCURRED OR MAY OCCUR IN THE NEAR FUTURE. AS OF 9:00 AM MDT, PARTICULATE LEVELS IN LIBBY ARE HAZARDOUS. AS OF 9:00 AM MDT, PARTICULATE LEVELS IN THOMPSON FALLS ARE VERY UNHEALTHY. AS OF 9:00 AM MDT, PARTICULATE LEVELS IN BOZEMAN, BUTTE, COLUMBIA FALLS, DILLON, FRENCHTOWN, HAMILTON, LEWISTOWN, MISSOULA, AND SEELEY LAKE ARE UNHEALTHY. AS OF 9:00 AM MDT, PARTICULATE LEVELS IN GREAT FALLS, HELENA, AND WEST YELLOWSTONE ARE UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS. WHEN AIR QUALITY IS HAZARDOUS... STATE AND LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS RECOMMEND THAT EVERYONE SHOULD AVOID ANY OUTDOOR EXERTION; PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY OR HEART DISEASE, THE ELDERLY, AND CHILDREN SHOULD REMAIN INDOORS. WHEN AIR QUALITY IS VERY UNHEALTHY... STATE AND LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS RECOMMEND THAT PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY OR HEART DISEASE, THE ELDERLY, AND CHILDREN SHOULD AVOID ANY OUTDOOR ACTIVITY; EVERYONE ELSE SHOULD AVOID PROLONGED EXERTION. WHEN AIR QUALITY IS UNHEALTHY... STATE AND LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS RECOMMEND THAT PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY OR HEART DISEASE, THE ELDERLY, AND CHILDREN SHOULD AVOID PROLONGED EXERTION; EVERYONE ELSE SHOULD LIMIT PROLONGED EXERTION. WHEN AIR QUALITY IS UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS... STATE AND LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS RECOMMEND THAT PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY OR HEART DISEASE, THE ELDERLY AND CHILDREN SHOULD LIMIT PROLONGED EXERTION. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY AT HTTP://TODAYSAIR.MT.GOV.