GREAT FALLS - Hot and dry conditions hit much of the Treasure State Saturday afternoon, possibly creating bigger challenges for crews in containing statewide wildfires during a red flag warning.
Areas marked in pink shows conditions with an increased burn risk and a higher likelihood of flare ups. This could affect the Huff Fire near Jordan, a blaze that’s reached 50 thousand acres Wednesday, jumping roads, stranding farm animals and burning private property from crop fields to agriculture tools.
Crews contained 35 percent of the flames Saturday afternoon, according to Garfield County Department of Emergency Services (GCDES), mopping up pockets of fire and preventing any more flare ups from happening again.
However, weather throughout the day may make those efforts challenging, with earlier temperatures around 80 degrees possibly hitting the low 90s, and up to 30 MPH wind gusts combined with low humidity.
“Anytime you have moisture in that air, suppression efforts will be needed in greater volume to calm that [fire] back down,” said Anne Miller, the public information officer with GCDES.
Depending on where you are, the red flag warning ends between 10:00 pm to midnight. For the meantime, it’s best not to do anything that could result in sparks, like campfires, open burns or pulling over on grass heading while travelling for Labor Day celebrations.