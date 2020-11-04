GREAT FALLS - Outside of one possible recount in Senate District 38, 2020’s general election brought Republican majorities to Montana’s house and senate. Montana Right Now spoke with representatives from both sides to see what the legislature may bring in 2021.
Under incoming Governor Greg Gianforte, the President of the Senate Senator Scott Sales (R) told MRN Republicans may push for more mining opportunities through deregulation and making Second Amendment Rights stronger.
“I think you could see universal carry pass very easily,” said Sales, explaining how this statute removes the need for concealed carry permit applications within city limits if you’re a good citizen with no criminal record.
Sales says they could even discuss policies around at-will employment, which lets employers fire staff and employees leave jobs for any reason without facing legal consequences.
“It will put employers on a more equal footing with employees in terms of employment opportunities and managing their businesses,” said Sales.
But Representative Mary Ann Dunwell (D) in Helena says there’s bigger fish to fry, with eyes set on funding public education, medicaid expansion and a living wage
“Some of our essential workers that we rely on during this pandemic are some of the least paid, and that’s not okay,” said Dunwell.
With Democrats in the minority, Dunwell told MRN that she and her colleagues will need to band together, knowing the rules in and out as they work with their Republican counterparts.
“Hopefully, the other side will be willing to work with us and find common ground and move forward for the benefit of all Montanans,” said the representative.
When asked for comment, the 2020 Districting and Apportionment emailed the following statement:
“Our role as Commissioners is to draw district lines that are compact and contiguous according to the Montana Constitution. I have not been engaged with Legislative leadership on policy issues, so I am not really in a position to prognosticate on the matters you find of interest. I suggest you contact Republican Legislative leaders.
Respectfully,
Commissioner Jeff Essmann”
As COVID-19 continues, January’s session could start in person, virtually or using a hybrid of the two, with a decision coming after the minority and majority caucus vote on Nov. 18.