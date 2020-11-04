Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR AMELIA BROOKS, A WHITE 22 YEAR OLD FEMALE, 5 FOOT 1, 220 POUNDS, WITH BLUE EYES, BROWN HAIR THAT CHANGES TO BLONDE HALFWAY DOWN, AND BRACES. AMELIA HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE OCTOBER 13TH WHEN SHE LEFT ON FOOT FROM A RESIDENTIAL AREA IN BILLINGS, MONTANA. SHE HAS MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES AND IS KNOWN TO USE DRUGS. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT AMELIA, PLEASE CALL BILLINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406 657 8460.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 10 TO 20 INCHES POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...HILL, CASCADE AND CHOUTEAU. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BRISK NORTHERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED THROUGHOUT THE DURATION OF THE EVENT; HOWEVER, A PERIOD OF STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS ARE EXPECTED FROM SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT WHICH COULD LEAD TO BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF THE FALLING AND OR FALLEN SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. && MOLDAN

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...MEAGHER, JUDITH BASIN, HILL, CASCADE AND CHOUTEAU. * WHEN...FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW LOCAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND THOSE PULLING TRAILERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR ADDITIONAL WEATHER INFORMATION, CHECK OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/GREATFALLS. &&