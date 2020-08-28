GREAT FALLS - The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been easy for families with special needs, but thanks to $50 million in state funding, they can get help in better balancing their work and childcare.
Family Connections told Montana Right Now the money helps create more ‘special circumstance scholarships,’ making it easier for parents who need in-home care for their kids.
Jeremy Rolfsmeyer is one of them, a dad to 11-year-old Thaymen, who’s lived with type-one diabetes for two and a half years. It’s a disease that requires constant supervision.
“Anytime they eat food, there is no insulin to bring their blood sugar back down. If they go too high, they can go into a coma. On the flipside, if you give too much insulin, or if they exercise too much… their blood sugar can go down,” he explained, adding that extremes on both ends could be deadly.
With a higher risk of getting severe coronavirus symptoms, school and regular daycare are out of the question whenever Jeremy heads to work
“We’ve resorted to using his grandparents, who are both retired and both trained in his care,” he said.
Together, they do their best to keep a watchful eye on Thaymen’s condition, but the pandemic often forced Jeremy to take days off of work for his son’s health.
“If he gets sick, even with a normal cold or a flu or anything else like that, that leaves his body much more susceptible to get something else or something else worse,” said Jeremy.
After months of cutting back on spending, he applied for the $4,000 scholarship, which is designed to aid in specialized care, grocery costs and even remote learning throughout the school year.
“That is not based on family size or income, so that really opens the doors to families, whether they need to bring in help to care for the children, or maybe they want to support their children with learning” said Lori Cereck, the marketing manager at Family Connections.
It’s since gone through, making a world of difference for Jeremy and his family. “We’re going to be able to offset groceries for a few months, and allow us to focus on things like being able to support him with online learning, getting supplies needed for that, getting him a desk he can sit on in his own room,” he said.
While the disease may never go away, Jeremy says he’ll continue lifting some of its burdens to give his son an easier life.
You can apply for this scholarship online, as long as you qualify and use the money by December 31.