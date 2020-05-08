GREAT FALLS - A museum in the Electric City is preparing for its own safe road to reopening, after hearing Governor Steve Bullock’s announcement giving them permission to do so after May 15.
From closing the physical gift shop, to cancelling fundraisers, times have been tough for the History Museum downtown during the temporary COVID-19 related closures.
“We had to cancel our main fundraiser. We’ve had a reduction in donations, of course at the door, because we’ve been closed. Our membership’s fallen a bit,” said Kristi Scott, the History Museum’s executive director.
It hasn’t been all doom and gloom though. Thanks to the federal Paycheck Protection Program, staff on site have continued working with limited hours, deep cleaning spaces and preserving artifacts.
“Long term work that we’re doing to preserve shared heritage through photo collections, manuscript collections and objects, that’s ongoing. There’s always, always work to do there,” said Scott.
Even as some things remain uncertain for now, like whether to bring volunteers back in,
Scott said she has a tentative reopening date of May 19.
The roughly week-long wait after the governor’s announced date gives staff extra time to start shifting older exhibits around and make space for the Spirits of Cascade County in July. It’s a display that focuses on the Prohibition Era and how people in the county adapted to it at the time, with some even resorting to bootlegging and moonshine making to get by.
“We have most of the research done, and I think it’s going along well,” said Scott.
That’s not the only change in the works; Once the museum’s doors reopen to the public, you can expect to see signs asking people to be mindful about who and what they touch as a safety precaution to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“We’re doing things like staying out of each other’s offices and keeping that six feet distance,” said Scott. “Our employees are our biggest asset, and we want to make sure that they’re safe.”
Once the museum gets back up and running, only groups under 10 are allowed in at a time with one way traffic. Until then, staff will continue deep cleaning as they go on adjusting to their new normal.