GREAT FALLS, Mont. - When it comes to the national guard - there are two big things that will impact guardsmen the most, and that is the 4.6 percent pay raise and a provision that expands healthcare for those coming who have finished helping with a national emergency like COVD, floods or fires.
And while these are some of the biggest impacts for the Montana National Guard in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), overall, it's just a big budget for the Department of Defense (DoD).
"In the Montana National Guard, we're all about Montanan’s supporting Montanan's. The National Defense Authorization Act gives us the resources and funding we need to accomplish that mission, protect lives, preserve properties, and continue to support Montana,” Maj Ryan Finnegan the State Public Affairs Officer for the Montana National Guard said.
Another key provision in the NDAA that will impact service members in the Treasure State is that it rescinds the mandate saying all military members must be vaccinated against COVID-19.
"Regarding the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the DoD will fully comply with the law. Here in Montana, we're waiting for the guidance to come down to us through the Secretary of Defense, Secretary of the Army, Secretary of the Air Force, but we're fully committed to following that policy when we receive it,” Major Finnegan said.
Major Finnegan tells me having this budget gives the National Guard certainty to know they can pay for training and other operations for guardsmen throughout the fiscal year.
Other parts of the national defense authorization act that affect our service members include establishing an Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile Task Force to help manage the new sentinel weapons system coming to Malmstrom Air Force Base sometime next year.
We did reach out to Malmstrom to talk about the NDAA but have yet to hear back as of news time.
