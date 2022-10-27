GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With Halloween coming around the corner, the spooky decorations that the community puts up are amazing!
That being said, it is important to know how to put those decorations up with out causing a safety concern.
While the flame props and candles are intentional, the last thing anyone wants is for it go out out of control, and the Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) gave some helpful tips when setting up your home for the holiday.
While Jack O' Lanterns are considered a staple in the Halloween theme, potentially using an alternative source for light can be safer, such as an artificial candle or light.
This also ties into where you set your carved pumpkins up if you choose to have a candle, and if you decide to put it outside, keeping it away from where people can trip on it or set fire to dry leaves nearby.
Also keeping aware of the heat produced by certain light sources and what you put around them is a good idea.
Tyler Bartelt, a firefighter at GFFR, encourages people who might be hesitant on setting up decorations, while giving advice to those who tend to be on the extravagant side.
"Don't be afraid to decorate for Halloween, even having candles and pumpkins. Just make sure its safe on concrete away from anything flammable and then obviously don't get too carried away. We don't need fireworks going off," said Bartelt.
It is never a bad idea to get a second opinion on the decorations you aren't too sure on, and don't hesitate to reach out to your local station if you have any concerns about the safety of certain decorations you see in the community.
This all ensures that you can have a fun holiday, decorate your home, and do it all without getting "tricked out of your treat."
