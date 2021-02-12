GREAT FALLS - Even with regular tune ups, cars can take a beating when temperatures drop. However, even with below zero wind chills lasting through the weekend, there are ways you can better protect your vehicle from the cold.
The chill and snow can make heading out dreadful on any day, but Montana Right Now’s Afiq Hisham got especially worried while warming up his car, putting in the key and hearing the engine cranking. MRN called a local technician to see what the sound means.
In the past week, Auto Technician James Taylor with Midas says he’s seen an increase in cars towed in, many with draining or dead batteries thanks to the cold. “I think I’ve worked on somewhere right around eight or ten vehicles this week,” he said.
As it turns out, the harsh conditions slow them down, leading to cranking noises and longer startups. “Electronics in the vehicles cannot handle the low voltage that the batteries create because of the cold,” said Taylor, but he explains cold weather can also freeze different liquids in the engine and affect tire pressure sensors.
“A lot of the time you come in and we check them they’re not low, it’s just getting a false reading,” said Taylor.
With that said, Taylor tells MRN that mechanical check ups can go a long way in avoiding issues down the road. “Make sure your battery’s charges are good, make sure your freeze point and antifreeze is good. If you can, plug it in, allow extra time please for drive time,” he said. “Give your vehicle a good warmup time, and make sure you leave in plenty enough time to get to work or school or wherever you got to go.”
Parking your car in garages can also guard it from the wind, making frost on windows and other winter effects less likely. If you don’t have a garage, you can check you engine for a block heater and plug it into an outlet, warming it overnight.