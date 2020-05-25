GREAT FALLS - With the 2020 primary coming up next week, voter registration deadlines are approaching as well. Every voter must be registered in Montana before they can cast their ballot.
The process is simple. If you have a computer with internet access, you can print applications online from the state secretary’s website.
Once you fill out important details, like your name, date of birth, and address, you can mail them to your local county election office before the final deadline, Tuesday May 26 at 5:00 pm.
If you miss it though, you can still register late the very next day and up until the polls close on election day.
Since specific details can differ from county to county, you can learn more about each one on sosmt.gov .