GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Going for a swim in your local pond or river may sound refreshing during this hot summer season. However, with 14 sightings of harmful algal blooms so far this year, environmental experts are asking you to look twice before diving in.
While there aren’t any reported sightings in or near the Electric City Wednesday, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) tells Montana Right Now a combination of hot sunlight and slow moving water makes warm sites like Wadsworth Park’s pond good spots for harmful algal blooms or HAB for short.
“Just because they heat up a lot faster, [it’s] kind of more optimal conditions, and there’s usually a lot of nutrients,” Fisheries Pollution Control Biologist Trevor Selch said, explaining how storm runoff and water carrying farm fertilizers add to that possibility.
Their colors can range from green, to blue, red or even gold. They may also look like pea soup or grass clippings, though the Montana Department of Environmental Quality says there’s another major telltale sign, no matter the color.
“The biggest thing to determine a HAB from just normal green algae is [that] it looks like spilled paint,” said Water Quality Monitoring Specialist Abbie Ebert, speaking alongside Watershed Protection Program Manager Kristy Fortman.
While swallowing or touching these waters can lead to health effects like breathing issues, Selch says there aren’t enough studies on eating fish from affected areas.
Even so, if you catch one during a fishing trip and it looks sick, “It’s just probably best to release it if you’re concerned about that, rather than keeping it for consumption,” he said.
Since telling HABs apart from safer types of growth can be tricky from looking alone, Ebert and Fortman say it's best to keep your distance at all costs. “It's always good to be cautious around harmful algae blooms because may produce harmful to humans, live stock and pets," said Ebert.
"If you're unsure, just try to keep your pets, animals and yourself out of the water until you get confirmation,” added Fortman.
If you think you or your pet might have touched one of these blooms, DPHHS recommends washing yourself off with clean water as soon as possible.
Blooms can last from weeks to months depending on the weather. If you see any of the signs mentioned above, reporting them online can keepHABs from ruining someone's summer. You may also report sightings through email at HAB@MT.gov or by calling 1-888-849-2938.