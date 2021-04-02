CASCADE COUNTY, Mont. - As E-Sports programs and scholarships grow in schools across the country, friendly competition at a Great Falls business is giving people a taste of the virtual arena.
A college player from the area says competing in community tournaments, like those coming to Game Night Lounge (GNL), give good starting points for exploring the competitive scene.
“You may be playing with your friends, but you’re looking to win,” Brent Shepherd, a senior majoring in Exercise Sciences at the University of Jamestown, said.
He studies there thanks in part to an esports scholarship, training with his teammates before they compete against other teams in online matches.
“It’s honestly just like pretty much any other sport. We plan a lot of hours during [the] season,” he said, using tools like 3D aim trainers in improving their skills.
While training doesn’t challenge him physically like typical sports would, Shepherd tells Montana Right Now that it can be challenging mentally.
As a player who often sees stigma or confusion around what he does, Shepherd says GNL’s competition can create a teaching opportunity for the Great Falls community. “I think it’ll open some eyes and hopefully bring out some new players so they don’t have to essentially be in the dark,” he said.
Shepherd mainly plays the first person shooter Overwatch. However, he tells MRN that study and practice go a long way in any game, since schools may specialize in different types of genres.
“That’s how you get familiar with the game. That’s how you learn the little ins and outs of the game that separate you as an esports player from a more casual player,” he said.
“There’s so many of those games that offer tutorials and people like to skip over that,” GNL Chief Operations Officer Joshua Williams said. “Practice those soft skills and get good at it.”
At the moment, varsity programs award esport scholarships to gamers who play in any of the six genres listed below, according to Next College Student Athlete (NCSA):
Multiplayer online battle area games like League of Legends, Defense of the Ancients 2 and Heroes of the Storm
First person shooters like Overwatch, Fortnite and Counter Strike: Global Offensive
Collectible card games like Hearthstone
Real-time strategy games like StarCraft II
Sports games like Rocket League, FIFA and Madden
Fighting games like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter
If you’d like to research and apply for an esports scholarship, you can find more tips for doing so on NCSA’s official scholarships guide.
If you’d like to try competing more casually to start, you can choose between playing car soccer in Rocket League or fighting it out in Apex Legends once the tournament begins.
Once you sign up, the tournament starts on Monday. You can play at GNL or from home if you have your own gaming setup.