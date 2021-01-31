GREAT FALLS - A socially distanced boat show marks the Electric City’s first major event since the Coronavirus hit almost a year ago, putting people out and about while keeping them safe.
One safety measure at the Wallace Marine Boat Show includes making hand sanitizers readily available, asking everyone to clean their hands before getting a feel for any boat.
Even with every precaution, different family groups could only try one craft at a time, with signs posted throughout reminding them to keep six feet apart from anyone outside their household.
After working on a show plan with the county and the Montana Expo Park, the business owner behind it all says it feels great to host these types of events again.
“I think everybody’s been very very tired of being cooped up and being shut in. We’ve had a great turnout at this boat show, and people are so ready to get back out and start living life again,” said Wallace Marine Owner Mitch Posey. “I think it’s great to be able to get it open and get out and still keep everybody safe.”
Posey tells Montana Right Now they were allowed a maximum capacity of 250 people, though the biggest crowds across the three day event only reached around 50 people.
While they hope they won’t need safety precautions in future events, Posey said this weekend’s show creates a good template, just in case they need it down the line.