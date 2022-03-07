Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches at lower elevations, with 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Rocky Mountain Front, Cascade, and Judith Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of heavy snow is expected at the onset of the snow. Rapid accumulations and a flash freeze will likely accompany this heavy snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&