GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Western art week is March 16-20, 2022 and it's a time where Great Falls becomes the western art capital of the world.
But exactly how did it get started?
Well, in 1969 the very first Russell Art Auction was held and it all was from the idea of Norma Ashby Smith after she attended her first ever art auction in Geraldine, Montana.
"It was a state sale and I thought this was a great new fundraising idea," said Ashby Smith, founder of Western Art Week
But not everyone shared her enthusiasm for the idea.
"They were a little shaky... But we came back and said not only will we honor Charlie Russell, but we'll also use it as a great platform for new and upcoming artists. So, that sold them and so they said 'well we'll try it one year.'," said Ashby Smith.
They started planning in 1968 and the next year in March, the month of Charlie Russell's birthday, they were ready.
"Well, the first year, this is the very first catalogue, this tiny thin catalogue and we had about 77 works of art, it was held one night at the Rainbow Hotel, and it brought in $20,000 and we gave half of the amount to the Russell Museum and we were off and running," said Ashby Smith.
The first auction had about 400 people from around the United States in attendance and now the auction raises millions of dollars and the rest of western art week helps boost the local economy.
"There's more art bought and sold in Great Falls Montana during this particular week. Which, no other community can compare. And nobody else in the country can say this is the C.M.Russell art week, because nobody else had him that they could hang a star on. Because he was our star and he'll always be that. So, nobody can compare to what we have here," said Ashby Smith.
She showed Montana Right Now some mementos she's held onto over the years including signed hats, art week pins, and a bison skull necklace purchased at the very first auction for only $1.00.
"Once something's successful, it's just like a magnet and it's drawn people more and more and more," said Ashby Smith.
53 years later, Western Art Week showcases over 800 artists in roughly 16 different shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.