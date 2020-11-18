GREAT FALLS - Wood burning can keep you warm during the winter season, but the resulting smoke can also worsen symptoms in those recovering from COVID-19.
The novel Coronavirus can cause long-term issues in your heart and lungs according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), making you more vulnerable to small particles from wood fires. As a result, you may feel related health effects sooner at lower smoke levels, including some heart diseases, lung irritation and asthma attacks.
“They can burrow deep into your lungs and can actually pass into your bloodstream, where they set off an inflammatory response that can worsen pre-existing health conditions,” said Sarah Coefield, an air quality specialist at the Missoula City-County Health Department.
Plus, breathing in these particles can also lead to higher chances of catching lung-diseases like Covid during that brief exposure. “You’re gonna be more susceptible to infection, and more likely to have a worse health outcome or more difficulty with it,” said Coefield.
Other groups at risk include the elderly, teenagers and growing children, who breathe more air relative to their body weight.
“Particulate pollution is extremely bad for young children. Their lungs are still developing,” explained the air quality specialist.
However, burning dry, split seasoned wood with plenty of air around can lower the amount of smoke, without turning off the stove completely.
"If you have wet wood in your stove, you’re going to end up just having a really smoky fire,” said Coefield.
Some symptoms of breathing wood smoke, like coughing and sore throats, can overlap with Covid’s. Still, Coefield recommends getting tested for the virus regardless, and getting medical attention if health complications get worse.