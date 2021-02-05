GREAT FALLS - With below freezing temperatures on the way, recreating opportunities on icy water may soon open up across the Treasure State. Montana right now takes a look at how you can do so safely, while lowering the risk of falling in.
Fresh snow on the ground Friday made it hard to tell if frozen ponds or lakes are sturdy at first glance, but a former ice fisher tells MRN there are ways to test the water.
For Leonard Roberts, who owns and runs Roberts Bait & Tackles, situational awareness is key. He says hitting any ice with a spud bar can give you a feel for its thickness, and whether it’s safe for your activity.
“Chip it, hit it three or four times. If it don’t go through then you go a little farther and do it again,” said Roberts. “There’s a chance you have a foot of ice and might go ten more feet and there’d be two inches of ice.”
Drilling can also show you how deep the ice goes, giving you a sense of depth.
While he encourages people to enjoy themselves, Roberts says it’s best to avoid recreating on flowing water like rivers, since the current can eat away at any ice buildup. “Any area that has moving water, pay darn attention because that ice could be real thin,” he said.
If you can afford them, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says it's a good idea to also wear floatable jackets or life vests while out on the ice, something Roberts agrees with. “You fall through you ain’t going no place. You’re gonna stay above,” he said.
Wherever you go, Roberts recommends keeping an eye and ear on your surroundings at all times, instead of throwing caution to the wind. “Just don’t go running out there in a side by side or a four wheeler until you know what you’re on,” said the former ice fisher.
With other’s safety in mind, Roberts regularly updates what he calls his ‘Ice Board,’ listing off ice measurements at 14 local fishing sites based on customers he speaks with. You can call his store at (406) 454 1877 if you’d like to give or hear any updates on the following sites:
Lake Frances
Bailey Reservoir
Fresno Reservoir
Fishing Tiber Reservoir
Bynum Reservoir
Pishkun Reservoir
Nilan Reservoir
Willow Creek Reservoir
Holter Lake
Newlankes
Ackley Lake
Beaver Creek
Arod Lakes
Nelson Reservoir
However you enjoy the ice, don’t forget to go with friends or family since even another pair of hands can help in a slippery situation.