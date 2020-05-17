GREAT FALLS- Howard’s Pizza is closing their southwest, Classic 50s location.
In a post on their Facebook, Howard’s Pizza said the last day for the Classic 50s location will be Sunday, May 17, 2020.
The full post from Howard’s Pizza:
Hello Great Falls!!
Hope everyone is healthy, safe, and adjusting to our newest set of guidelines. After careful thought Howard’s pizza has decided Sunday May 17th, 2020 will be our last day of operations at the southwest, Classic 50’s location. We thank you for all the support through the years at this location and feel it is in the best interest for the business moving forward. We will continue to serve Great Falls through our 3 other locations: Downtown- 713 1st Ave No. (Dine-in in the SteinHaus), East-4300 3rd Ave So. (Dine-In offered), and Northwest- 900 8th Ave NW. (Dine-in in Aces Tavern).
Due to the open concept design of our kitchens all pick up orders will remain curbside until phase 3.
As with any change comes a new challenge in what has become a very challenging time. Our delivery areas will be shifting as to which location will deliver to your area and yes that will undoubtedly extend some of the times as it did during our recent remodel of the east location. Sorry for any inconvenience, and we will do our best with the addition of drivers at our locations.
Again, thank you for your understanding and support. -Howard’s Pizza