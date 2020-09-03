GARFIELD COUNTY - Montanans are still on the edge of their seats after pandemonium broke out with several fires forcing evacuations across the state Wednesday evening. While things have calmed down, we're still a long way away from fire season being over
High winds around 40 and 50 miles-per-hour fueled dozens of fires, many of which still burned Thursday.
Almost 20 fires collectively burned a total of 120,000 acres by then according to the Montana Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation. One of them is the Huff fire, burning near the town of Jordan, after a landowner started their burning project without a permit.
It moved east from there, jumping several roads, and closing highway traffic 10 miles north before forcing evacuations in Jordan and Cohagen, as the blaze threatened to reach their towns.
Thankfully, firefighters pushed it back that evening, allowing community members to come back safely.
While the flames haven’t completely burnt down homes, the county's Dept. of Emergency Services (GCDES) said they got reports of farmers and ranchers losing plenty as a result.
“I have heard of sheep losses, as well as wild game losses due to animals either being unable to outrun the fire, or from smoke exhaustion,” said Public Information Officer Anne Miller. "We have several locations that have lost all of their hay, all of their pasture grass.”
Miller said some farming animals did escape to Highways 200 and 59 nearby, asking drivers going in or out to keep an eye for loose livestock on the roads.
GCDES doesn’t have specific fire containment numbers as of the writing of this article, but they aim on holding the line against burning pockets of flames, while keeping an eye on the situation as it develops.
As crews continue containing the flames, they also want people to be mindful of recreational activities that may cause sparks, especially heading into Labor Day Weekend.
“That's campfires, trailer chains... It's just a really really bad time to be doing any open burning. So we're just asking people to be extremely careful with their activities this weekend,” said Mike DeGrosky, the fire protection bureau chief with Montana DNRC.
If you’re driving on highway 200 or 59 in either direction, please go slowly for emergency vehicles and any livestock on the road.