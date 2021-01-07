Humanities Montana host virtual event discussing protest in American Democracy

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - One organization is kicking off a virtual event called Purpose of Protest, which is designed to explore the historical and contemporary role of protest in American Democracy.
Humanities Montana has set up an event with three panelists from different areas of the state. Their focus is to discuss protest in America from different perspectives.
The panelists include activist Angeline Cheek, historian Kyle Volk, and Chief of Police Rich St. John.
The protest has been a hot topic in America this year, with several protests taking place right here in Montana.
That's why Samantha Dwyer, program officer for Humanities Montana, said it's a good time to have this discussion.
"We want people to think about protest from a broader perspective and a historical perspective, to learn how it works in our government system. We hope that the outcome is education and civil discourse across the ideological differences," Dwyer said.
Many protests have been peaceful and others have been chaotic, but Dwyer said there is one thing that some people always misunderstand.
"…The misunderstandings of motivations of people who disagree ideological. One of the questions we ask is who gets to say whether someone is a protest or a rebel, you know is it a protest or a riot, and who gets to determine the language around that."
This 4 part series will hold one event each month discussing different topics and will be moderated by award-winning journalist Amy Martin.
The first event will be held on Jan. 13. Organizers are accepting questions and comments from the public.
You can register here.