Humanities Montana host virtual event discussing protest in American Democracy

Weather Alert

...Areas of fog to develop overnight across much of North Central and Southwest... Much of the area received some rain or snow today, but it and its associated cloudiness will continue to decrease this evening. The partially clearing skies will allow areas of fog to develop or further develop throughout the night, especially in valleys and low-lying areas. Visibility of one mile or less is possible in some of these areas. The combination of icy roads and reduced visibility will make for potentially hazardous travel overnight in to Friday morning. If you are traveling during these times, make sure to take it slow and allow yourself extra time to reach your destination.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Fergus, Meagher and Gallatin counties. This advisory is mainly for elevations above 4000 feet, including Stanford, Lewistown, Bozeman, Bozeman Pass, Kings Hill and Neihart. * WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to snow- and ice-covered roads, wet roads in other areas may freeze and become icy this evening into the overnight as temperatures dip below freezing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&