“When I disagree with President Biden, I’ll say so—this pipeline creates good paying jobs in Montana. ’m a farmer who still relies on traditional fuel sources for my farm equipment, and the folks working in construction and extractive resource industries are essential to our state’s economy, particularly in the eastern part of our state. I will keep standing up for these Montana jobs, regardless of who is president,” said Jon Tester, (D), Montana.
Senator Daines' office says in the long run, rural Montana communities could lose bigtime, including close to $80 million per year in revenue from the pipeline project and $40 million per year in response to the President's ban on oil and gas leases on federal land. Adding that up, $120 million per year could be lost in Montana alone.
Senator Daines has introduced a bill to overturn the pipeline permit suspension. We'll continue to follow this developing story.