LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY - Hundreds poured out in Helena Sunday afternoon to rally against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
In one of the state’s biggest protests, City Mayor Wilmot Collins estimates a little over one thousand people showed up, taking turns walking around the capitol building to speak out against racial injustice, and systemic inequality.
“Our country is saying now is the time to start reevaluating everything,” said Collins.
After making their rounds, people from different walks of life gathered by the building’s statue with their masks and signs, kneeling during a moment of silence for nine minutes straight. It was a show of solidarity for Floyd and others like him who face discrimination for the color of their skin.
This comes roughly a week after local police announced plans to review their own policies. While the move,and those like it, are steps forward for demonstrators, they say there’s a need for more changes ahead.
“Despite the fact that there are not a lot of police shootings in Helena, I think every single police department can do to review every single step they take in every single process,” said Teddy Jumpp, who organized the protest. “Because it is an institutionally racist system, it is working against people of color, and that needs to change on every single level.”
“Change needs to happen, and no matter how long that takes, I’ll be here to support it,” said Leda Calma, who supports police reforms like more deescalation training for police.
Protests were mostly peaceful, though officers later went out with riot gear to prevent arguments with marchers and counter-protesters from escalating.
“They started clashing, they didn’t physically fight but we as law enforcement have to get in between that,” said Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen. He confirms that a fight did take place between one person from both groups, with charges pending review from the city attorney’s office.
That aside, Jumpp says he’s thankful to everyone at the capitol building for showing up to the event.
While there are no more protests scheduled for the near future, the organizers encourage everyone to treat their neighbors with kindness and respect.