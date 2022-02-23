BELT, Mont. - Three puppies that were found by a remote power line were reunited with their owner Tuesday.
NorthWestern Energy (NWE) says their Belt Town Manager, Cody Yurek was performing annual maintenance patrol of a remote line when he saw a mound under the power line that he thought was an animal carcass until it began moving.
Yurek then found three husky-mix puppies that NWE says were healthy, but lost.
They were found Tuesday morning, in -15 Fahrenheit temperatures near Spring Creek Rd. and U.S. Highway 89 near Belt.
“I couldn’t just leave the little buggers,” Yurek said “I got them some dog food and water and then called the Chief of the Belt Rural Volunteer Fire Department Travis Johnson to ask for help finding their home.”
While the puppies warmed up in an office at the fire hall, the Belt Rural Volunteer Fire Department used their social media to get the word out of the found puppies, and within an hour, their owner was found.
“The owner said she’d let the puppies out Monday night with an adult dog who returned without them,” Johnson said. “She was pretty darn happy to see them.”
“He’s always hustling and I think this says a lot about him, how he took the time to round up three freezing puppies,” Johnson said.
