I-15 construction project continues to upgrade bridge and guard rails

GREAT FALLS- Summer is here and highway traffic is picking up. Construction workers continue with the I-15 project to help protect travelers.
For the past couple of months, workers have been upgrading the bridge and guard rails with new concrete to make sure these barriers are in good condition.
These rails are specifically built to keep cars from going into other lanes and going off the side of the road.
The project is broken up into different sections and runs from milepost 234 all the way to milepost 248. A project of this magnitude was costly, to say the least.
Rich Hibl, who is the district construction engineer at Montana Department of Transportation, says, “You know this is a big one. That’s a big number. This project was bid at about five million seven hundred fifty thousand.”
Even though this pandemic has caused many operations and businesses to slow down, Hibl says that they’ve been able to continue progress with minimal changes.
Hibl says, “It didn’t delay the work at all, it is affecting just our interaction on the project. Of course, we’re trying to do our best to uphold the social distancing and keeping people spread apart and just being cognoscenti of everybody being careful to avoid contact and spread anything like that.”
With a few road delays during this time, Hibl is asking that everyone be aware while driving through the construction zone.
Hibl says, “Follow posted signs and speed limits and be safe as you travel through the work area.”
Although more construction projects are scheduled for the future, this project is set to be completed by November.