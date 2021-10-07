JOPLIN, Mont. - Several lawsuits have been filed on behalf of passengers injured in the Sept. 25 Amtrak train derailment near Joplin, and on Thursday, one passenger spoke about his experience during the incident.
A Clifford Law press release says Justin Ruddell, 40, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, was in the bathroom right behind the observation car when the derailment happened.
When Ruddell spoke Thursday, he said he was going home from the east coast and was taking the train, which he says he was told was the best way to see the sights and sounds of traveling across the country.
During the incident, the force of the derailment reportedly caused the outside door to peel open, and dirt, gravel and other elements began to pour in as Ruddell held onto a rail in the bathroom.
“I thought I was going to die,” Ruddell said in a statement. “In the shock and panic, somehow – through the sheer will to survive – I was able to climb out of there. Had I not held on as tightly as I could, I would have been crushed by the train.”
Following the derailment, Ruddell was airlifted and stayed in a local hospital for five days.
According to the press release, Ruddell suffered two broken vertebrae, five broken ribs and severely strained arms.
For now, Ruddell is recuperating from the event.
“Justin may never be made whole, so there’s psychological and emotional damage, there’s physical damage,” Henry R. Simmons (Ret.), Managing Partner at Clifford Law Offices said. “He’s still seeking physical advice from orthopedic specialists. You know, here, would he like his life to return to the day before he got on this train? I think he would.”