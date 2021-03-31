Fate of the 2020 Ice Breaker Run
Forrest Allread

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Those who are looking forward to participating in the 41st Annual Ice Breaker Road Race can start to register for the race on April 1.

Registration will be exclusively online and if you would like to run, you can sign up on the Ice Breaker website here.

Fees for registration are $22 for adults and $15 for youth 10 and under which includes the online registration fee.

Other things included in the registration fee include:

  • 2020 long-sleeved t-shirt

  • Finisher’s medal

  • 2021 specially designed race bib

  • Online race results, online photo galleries, and chances to win

  • prizes

The race this year will be held virtually, despite a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

