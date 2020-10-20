Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, AND 6 TO 10 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

...AN AREA OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL PONDERA... NORTHWESTERN JUDITH BASIN...CENTRAL TETON AND NORTHERN CASCADE COUNTIES... AT 906 AM MDT, AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WAS LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 21 MILES SOUTH OF HEART BUTTE TO 14 MILES SOUTH OF BELT. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 15 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREAT FALLS, CHOTEAU, FAIRFIELD, BELT, BLACK EAGLE, GEYSER, POWER, RAYNESFORD, STOCKETT, TRACY, VAUGHN, CENTERVILLE, SUN RIVER, ARMINGTON, BYNUM, ULM AND SAND COULEE. VISIBILITIES WILL DROP QUICKLY TO LESS THAN A HALF OF A MILE IN THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW. CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY IN WINTER WEATHER SITUATIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME WHEN TRAVELING.