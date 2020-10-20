GREAT FALLS - Yesterday, icy road conditions caused several incidents throughout Montana and these morning roads are still less than perfect. So as you get ready for your morning commute, here are a few reminders to help keep you safe.
Time is huge so waking up an hour early to give your vehicle enough time to thaw can make a huge difference in your ability to see.
Go easy on the speed and the brakes while driving…slamming on the brakes on icy roads can cause your vehicle to slide out of control.
If you do begin to slide or fishtail…reduce your speeds and turn the wheel to the into the slide but be careful to not overcorrect your car.
Check conditions for your area on the Montana Department of Transportation website to stay up to date on any immediate route closures or incidents.