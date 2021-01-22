GREAT FALLS - Instead of taking the stage this time around, different groups went virtual, announcing new businesses and expansions coming to the Electric City in this year’s Ignite event.
Across three-minute-long presentations, Ignite 2021 had almost 20 major announcements, all looking to create fresh opportunities for those living or moving to town.
These include a couple of new apartment complexes downtown like the Northern Loft apartments, planned to breathe life into older structures above the Mighty Mo while keeping some of its history intact.
The upcoming Townhomes project on 2nd avenue is another example, giving people new options while helping those who struggle with finding housing.
“We don’t have enough housing on base for all of our personnel, so sometimes we struggle with adequate housing for everybody downtown. So that’s fantastic to see,” said Col. Feugate Opperman, a commander with Malmstrom Air Force Base’s 341st Missile Wing.
With future missions in mind, Opperman went on to announce MAFB-related construction, detailing plans for renovations and repairs when it comes to missile bases statewide that were created in the 1960s.
Plus, projects like the ‘Lifestyle Building’ will eventually offer office space rentals, while the Great Falls International Airport’s building buyable stalls and facilities with a focus on helping startups grow.
“This would be a very low entry way to get a small business up and running,” said GFIA Director John Faulkner. “So we think it would be very popular with fabricators, assembly operations that might be getting parts from all over the world.”
SBDC Business Advisor & COVID Specialist Nathan Reiff with Great Falls Development Authority said creating these facilities helps lessen some obstacles that come with creating a new business, making local entrepreneurship more accessible.
”We want people to have those barriers out of the way so they can go on and be entrepreneurs as opposed to necessarily having to do the other work that either they’re not interested in, or don’t have the expertise,” said Reiff.
On top of that, we can also expect more venues around health and entertainment, with an incoming gym called RPP Fitness and the virtual reality-based Game Night Lounge helping families juggle their lives with the addition of daycare and educational services respectively.
“It is very important to us to be able to provide this to the community, especially [for] parents who stay at home that they can get out and still get their exercise in,” said RPP Fitness Owner Kat McKamey.
Meanwhile the Great Falls Ice Plex announced a new capital campaign towards phased improvements over time, like permanent locker rooms and new entry way, towards possibly opening up the site to events like concerts and expos in addition to hockey tournaments and skating competitions.
Reiff tells Montana Right Now GFDA expects at least 15 of those projects to be done this year, pending any financial or regulation challenges down the line.
If you’d like to learn more about other announced businesses and projects, you can watch the recorded presentation yourself on Ignite 2021’s official page.