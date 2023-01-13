GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Ignite, hosted by the Great Falls Development Authority has become the main business kick-off event of the decade in Great Falls.
The event took place January 13, 2023 from 8:00 in the morning until 10:30 at the Meadowlark Country Club.
Many speakers broke down their new business ideas and start up's for 2023 season.
The format for the event is pretty simple, speakers delivered 3-minute presentation to over two hundred other presenters, community businesses and local leaders in Great Falls.
Col. Daniel Voorhies, vice commander of the 341st missile wing was the first speaker and he spoke about a lot of deferred maintenance on base and that growth in the community is needed as Malmstrom continues to grow with the new missile's coming in a few years.
JS Fitness and Wellness was announced and they plan to open their doors on January 26, 2023.
Great Falls Clinic gave the community an update on the surgery clinic expansion and their completion date is set for September 2023.
The Greystone Inn was bought and is under construction; set to open in May of 2023 as the Gibson Hotel.
Pines and Plains Realty is opening this month and they are going to be offering a three year 1 on 1 mentorship program for people who want to learn to becoming a real estate agent and get their brokers license.
TDS Fiber is coming to great falls and providing internet, tv, and phone services with a new state of the art fiber network.
Montana Specialty Mills announced they are expanding in the AgriTech Park in great falls.
The city of Great Falls gave an update on the façade project happening at the civic center, it's set to be complete near the fall of 2023.
Arc Apartments have one building open with residents living in them, they plan to open another building by July 2023 as they provide 216 multi-family units to the city.
John Faulkner, director of the Great Falls International Airport spoke about the new direct flight to Minneapolis and plans to go after a direct flight to Dallas TX; he also said the airport is getting a facelift with new terminal modernization and signs.
Alluvion Health plans to break ground on the Roosevelt Project in the spring of 2023 and finish by 2025.
Montana Renewables announced they are working on a hydrogen unit that will be completed this year and they are nearing completion of their pre-treatment unit.
MSU Nursing announced they are going to break ground on a new building in Great Falls after they've been located in the Benefis West Building for some time.
The Community Early Education Center, Nurture Great Falls announced they are expanding from 48 spots to 140 by 2024; they'll remain in the community rec center.
Touro University plans to finish construction this year and are starting to recruit students for July 2023.
Rib and Chop House plans to open their doors in the spring of 2023.
Pasta Montana is adding a $7-million production line to the facility at the end of the year.
The Great Falls Development Authority says it's important to see this growth and while they look for more people to move to great falls, business growth allows them to do so and it's essential for everyone.
"We're looking to make sure that we are a team. And that is the one point in our in our strategic plan, our new strategic plan that we can't emphasize enough. While Great Falls Development Authority is a catalyst and we pull partners together, we can't do it all. It takes everybody... It takes action and it takes people feeling like they're part of the team. And right now, here's your open invite. You're part of Team Great Falls. Come be part of Team Great Falls and let's do this together," said Jolene Schalper, senior vice president at GFDA.
