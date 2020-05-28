Tuesday, June 2, 2020, the Blackfeet Tribe will be holding in-person elections through a drive-up process, where voters will stay in their vehicles.
Chairman of the Election Board, Steve Fenner, said that employees will be taking precautions and will be wearing masks and gloves.
They will also disinfect pencils and security sleeves for voters.
Voting will take place at Blackfeet Community College for the first five precincts.
The other six precincts will vote in Head Start buildings and schools.
Browning Precinct 6 will vote at the Starr School Head Start while Browning Precinct 7 will vote at the Babb Head Start.
Heart Butte Precinct 8 votes at the Heart Butte Head Start Center while voters in Seville Precinct 9 will vote at their Head Start Center.
Old Agency Precinct 10 votes at the Galbreath Residence, and Old Agency Precinct 11 votes at the East Glacier Park Head Start Center.
The Blackfeet primary is June 2. The general election will be on June 30. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.