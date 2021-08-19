GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is offering an in-person hunter education course in Great Falls.
The free course will be held from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Sept. 13, 15, 16, 20, 22 and 23 at the Paris Gibson Education Center.
Volunteer instructors lead the in-person courses that are available to anyone 10 and older. For youth to be eligible to hunt and be fully certified during the 2021 season, hunters must be 12-years old by January 16, 2022.
“In-person courses are led by volunteer instructors who are passionate about preserving Montana’s hunting tradition, teaching firearm safety, ethics, and other outdoor skills,” FWP said.
Attendance at a field course on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 25 is also required.
FWP says students are required to pick up materials and complete the course manual before attending the first class.
You can register online here.
Other hunter education courses are also being offered in Stanford and Fort Benton during September. More information on these classes can be found online.