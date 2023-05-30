The following is a Facebook post from the Great Falls Police Department.
GREAT FALLS, MT- Residents in the area of 11th St S and 7th Ave S will see a large police presence while officers attempt to locate a person suspected of being involved in a serious incident that occurred over the holiday weekend.
Longfellow Elementary School was put in "shelter in place" status then the students were "released with care" once the school day ended.
Please avoid the area.
