CHOUTEAU COUNTY, Mont. - IND Hemp currently turns hemp into new food for your family, like oils and seeds. Now they're expanding, with their eyes set on turning the crop into industrial household goods with a new processing facility.

Once they're ready, these machines break hemp down into parts like fiber. This material creates new options for making car panels and even insulating your home, said Project Construction Manager Logan Tweet.

"Think of a piece of thread that's like four or six inches you know long," he said.

The results will also bring out woody-looking pieces called hurd, which are good for animal bedding or crafting construction boards. "It's super absorbent. It can be used in buildings, stuff like that. You know, maybe like some erosion control applications," said Tweet.

The idea for this first came about after IND got complaints from farmers about leftover straw from any given hemp harvest. "The [hemp] fiber is one of the strongest natural products on earth, and it's hard to plough under or do anything [to it]."

With help from local contractors, they're able to put it together piece by piece since setting concrete at the site in January. "IND's really been able to bring a huge resource to the local community as far as jobs and jobs in the future (go)," said Levi Clark, the president of Hybrid Steel in Geraldine.

For Tweet, this project was an opportunity in more ways than one. "IND gave me the opportunity to come back to Fort Benton where I'm from, and I always wanted to come back,” he said. “But what was I gonna come back and do? You know there's not a lot of industry or high paying jobs in small town America."

Tweet says this facility will bring roughly 30 jobs to the area, as IND looks for workers with experience in handling equipment and farming tools.

"Those guys with mechanical skills that they work with everyday with their hands, we need those guys. You don't need to go to college to work here," said IND Hemp President Ken Elliot.

As they continue laying the groundwork for hemp in Montana, Elliot tells Montana Right Now they aim on making goods more sustainable down the road. "The goal is to reduce the amount of products that are created in this country using some kind of petroleum based product," he said.

The company plans on getting this site up next month and working out a few kinks, before it becomes fully operational later this Fall.