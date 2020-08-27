CHOUTEAU COUNTY - After seeing Canada make hemp-based goods for two decades, one company aims on promoting the crop in Montana with a new facility to tackle the hemp industry.
The IND HEMP company said starting this site in the Treasure State’s ‘Golden Triangle’ creates more food options, while boosting local economies. Since February, the family-owned business has worked on processing hemp seeds into oils, proteins and possible additions for your dinner table.
“We’re putting together a hemp heartline, and that’s just when they remove the shell off the hemp seed, and people will sprinkle it on their granola, they’ll put it in their oatmeal,” said Ben Brimlow, the lead agronomist with IND HEMP.
After breaking ground early Thursday morning due to Coronavirus-related closures in Spring, the site is their latest effort in giving local farmers more options, and adding jobs for workers.
“I can’t say enough about how big this is. Starting off at 35 additional jobs, I think there’s already 10 or 12 employed,” said Fort Benton Mayor Richard Morris during the groundbreaking ceremony.
“Our up and coming fiber facility at its full tilt can employ up to 50 to 75 people,” said IND HEMP Founder Morgan Elliot, who says she’s looking to shape her company into hemp’s primary processor.
Currently IND HEMP has 9,600 acres of hemp grain and fiber crops across the Pacific Northwest. While it’s too early to tell if hemp will overtake wheat as Montana’s best known export, Elliot says she wants to teach about it to local communities.
“Every single person you talk to knows wheat, they know bread. Hemp products on the other hand, less than one percent of the consumer knows what hemp seed projects are, and how the heck you use them in your diet,” said Elliot. “So there’s some big things downstream that have to happen in order for us to have the supply chain to support that.”
Elliot says the company’s talking with Montana State University in creating a Center of Excellence for crop research and development within the next five years. For now, they’re expanding the facility one step at a time, adding tools for processing fiber by next summer.