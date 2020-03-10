Independent shows continue for Western Art Week despite Coronavirus scare
GREAT FALLS- C.M. Russell Museum has postponed all art events next week during Western Art Week. The Event and Marketing Director for the museum, Christina Horton, says they're concerned about hundreds of people coming to Great Falls from around the world.
 
Despite the museum's events being out of the equation, all other independent shows will continue. Hope Good, one of the event volunteers, says since there is no sign of the virus in Montana, there is no reason to cancel the other shows. 
 
She goes on to say, "We think it's still important that people keep living their lives in our community, and we can't stop. It would be devastating to our community if we all stopped living and we panicked... and we don't want people to panic."
 
Western Art Week gives people a chance to meet different artists, buy paintings, and much more. This event will kick off next Wednesday, March 18th and will have 14 independent art shows.

